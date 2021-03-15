FY2021 Earnings Estimate for adidas AG Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of adidas in a report released on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will earn $4.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.17.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. adidas had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.00.

Shares of adidas stock opened at $180.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.47, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. adidas has a 12-month low of $87.65 and a 12-month high of $185.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of adidas by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of adidas by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of adidas by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

