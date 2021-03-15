FY2021 EPS Estimates for DarioHealth Corp. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for DarioHealth in a report released on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will earn ($2.75) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.32). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for DarioHealth’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on DRIO. Alliance Global Partners lowered DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.60 to $22.25 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Aegis upped their target price on DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.85.

Shares of NASDAQ DRIO opened at $18.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12. DarioHealth has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.34.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.44). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 337.55% and a negative return on equity of 120.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in DarioHealth by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DarioHealth by 177.6% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 594,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 380,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the third quarter valued at about $9,778,000. 22.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

