FY2021 EPS Estimates for Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) Lifted by Analyst

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. National Bank Financial currently has a “OUTPERFORM” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) stock opened at C$33.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$32.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.93. Morneau Shepell Inc. has a 1 year low of C$24.42 and a 1 year high of C$34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.50%.

About Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO)

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources (HR) consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

