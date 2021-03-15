G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.12

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.12 and last traded at $33.01, with a volume of 18880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GIII shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $472,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 215.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $680,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

