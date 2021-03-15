GAMB (GMB) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. GAMB has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $29,050.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GAMB has traded up 18% against the dollar. One GAMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00048734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.70 or 0.00656759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00072406 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00025873 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00035371 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GMB is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

