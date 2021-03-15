Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 755,700 shares, a growth of 117.3% from the February 11th total of 347,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 604,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTES. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $16.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 66.24 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $794.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

