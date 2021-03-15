GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GDS were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in GDS by 1,895.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,217,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,147 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,231,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,560,000 after buying an additional 830,599 shares in the last quarter. Library Research Ltd acquired a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter valued at $56,634,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,583,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,219,000 after acquiring an additional 380,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GDS by 385.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,818,000 after acquiring an additional 231,151 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GDS alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.06.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $91.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.35 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.