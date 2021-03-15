GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GEAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

OTCMKTS:GEAGY traded down $0.99 on Monday, reaching $36.51. 54,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 1.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $40.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.58.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

