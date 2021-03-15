General Electric’s (GE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen restated their hold rating on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GE. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

GE stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

