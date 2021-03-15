General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.43 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will announce sales of $4.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.38 billion. General Mills posted sales of $4.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year sales of $17.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.60 billion to $18.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.48 billion to $17.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $59.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,425,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,937. General Mills has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $66.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

