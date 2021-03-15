General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 469,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in General Mills were worth $27,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GIS stock opened at $58.75 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

