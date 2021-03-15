Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Hits $6.73 on Top Exchanges

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $29.79 million and $2.05 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for approximately $6.73 or 0.00012256 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 36.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00049271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00011967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.34 or 0.00657978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00071984 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00026225 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

GVT is a token. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

