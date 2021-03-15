Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.29 Million

Analysts predict that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will post $207.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.77 million and the highest is $243.36 million. Genmab A/S reported sales of $131.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genmab A/S.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GMAB shares. Danske upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. DNB Markets raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Genmab A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 373,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after buying an additional 28,387 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 48.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,130,000 after purchasing an additional 318,230 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.56. 4,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,007. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Featured Article: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genmab A/S (GMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.