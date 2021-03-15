GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the February 11th total of 7,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

GNMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of GNMK traded up $5.46 on Monday, hitting $23.96. 3,513,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,981. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -58.19 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.56. GenMark Diagnostics has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $23.87.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 1,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $27,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 412,956 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,698.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sarah Hollis Winkler sold 10,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $146,707.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 135,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,998.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,789,958 over the last 90 days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,623,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,103,000 after purchasing an additional 262,892 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 18.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,513,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,495,000 after purchasing an additional 233,290 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,420,000 after purchasing an additional 400,599 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 951,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 173,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 698,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 107,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

