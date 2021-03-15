GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

GNMK stock traded up $5.35 on Monday, hitting $23.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,191,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,981. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $23.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 1,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $27,709.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 412,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,698.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyler Jensen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 214,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 249,050 shares of company stock worth $3,789,958. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,623,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,103,000 after purchasing an additional 262,892 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,513,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,495,000 after purchasing an additional 233,290 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,420,000 after purchasing an additional 400,599 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 951,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 173,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 698,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 107,727 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

