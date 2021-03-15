Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Rating Increased to Buy at SEB Equity Research

SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GNGBY. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, SEB Equities raised shares of Getinge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:GNGBY opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Getinge has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $28.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5226 per share. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

