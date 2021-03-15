GHOST (GHOST) Hits One Day Volume of $334,156.00

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. In the last seven days, GHOST has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. GHOST has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $334,156.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GHOST token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $256.56 or 0.00456253 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00062255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00050628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00094842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00068518 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.94 or 0.00520945 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000480 BTC.

About GHOST

GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 tokens. GHOST’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com.

GHOST Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GHOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

