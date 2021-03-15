Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GBNXF. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $17.92 on Monday. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50.

Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

