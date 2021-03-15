Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

GAIN stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $412.41 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.44. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $12.58.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 40,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

