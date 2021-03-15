GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,150 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GSK. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,820 ($23.78) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,665 ($21.75) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,572.31 ($20.54).

GSK opened at GBX 1,259.80 ($16.46) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,772.51 ($23.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £63.38 billion and a PE ratio of 11.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,278.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,380.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.70%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 36,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, with a total value of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 37,238 shares of company stock valued at $51,229,235.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

