Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 912,900 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the February 11th total of 1,989,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Glencore stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.03. 153,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,373. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

