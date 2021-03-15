GLI Finance (LON:GLIF) Shares Gap Down to $3.20

GLI Finance Limited (LON:GLIF)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20 ($0.04), but opened at GBX 2.81 ($0.04). GLI Finance shares last traded at GBX 2.81 ($0.04), with a volume of 6,653 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £15.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.76.

About GLI Finance (LON:GLIF)

GLI Finance Limited provides alternative finance services. The company operates in two segments, Sancus BMS and FinTech Ventures. It offers property backed and small and medium sized enterprise loans. The company also invests in a portfolio of SME focused lending platforms. It operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Jersey, Guernsey, Gibraltar, Isle of Man, the United States, France, Spain, and Cameroon.

