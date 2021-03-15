Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Down 55.2% in February

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 330,200 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the February 11th total of 737,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 9,218.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,663,000 after buying an additional 437,795 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 503.7% in the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 27,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 22,813 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 758.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 22,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 338,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF stock opened at $33.49 on Monday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $36.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.59.

