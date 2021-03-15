Globeflex Capital L P Invests $83,000 in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,757,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,171,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 74.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 395,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 168,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $29.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.