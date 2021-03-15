GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures and provides natural and synthetic graphite and carbon based products and services. The Company offers graphite electrodes, petroleum needle coke, crystalline form of carbon and energy solutions for manufacture of steel, aluminum, silicon metal, automotive products and electronics. GrafTech International Ltd. is based in Independence, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of EAF traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,443,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,565. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11. GrafTech International has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 31,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

