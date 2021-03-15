Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

In other news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $210,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William Stan Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $904,100.00. Insiders sold 124,411 shares of company stock valued at $13,304,481 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,081,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,009,000 after acquiring an additional 26,095 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,917,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,552,000 after acquiring an additional 112,548 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,594,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,480,000 after acquiring an additional 68,908 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,442,000 after acquiring an additional 31,752 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,040,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,855,000 after acquiring an additional 114,505 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $107.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.58. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $57.89 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. Analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.