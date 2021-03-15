Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Receives Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Graybug Vision’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.86) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.79) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GRAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Graybug Vision from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Graybug Vision stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32. Graybug Vision has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $37.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,131,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,318,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Its lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

