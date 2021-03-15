Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AJX. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.50.

AJX stock opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.78. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 34,448 shares in the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

