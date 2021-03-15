Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Insider Sells $38,568.00 in Stock

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,568.00.

GWB stock opened at $32.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.33. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $33.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.15.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.48 million. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,020,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,851,000 after purchasing an additional 115,010 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 10.3% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,998,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,886,000 after purchasing an additional 187,258 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,448,000 after purchasing an additional 323,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,929,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,717,000 after purchasing an additional 182,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Great Western Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

