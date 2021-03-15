GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Citigroup

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GSKY. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.

NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $7.06 on Thursday. GreenSky has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that GreenSky will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GreenSky by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,025,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,526,000 after buying an additional 1,026,010 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in GreenSky by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,196,000 after buying an additional 1,662,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GreenSky by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,161,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,268,000 after buying an additional 1,467,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GreenSky by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,978,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,422,000 after buying an additional 111,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in GreenSky by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,365,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 848,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

