Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.89

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.89 and last traded at $27.88, with a volume of 3996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.39.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.10 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

In other news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $229,987.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,798.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $322,794.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,539.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,924,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,128,000 after acquiring an additional 591,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Griffon by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,847,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,644,000 after purchasing an additional 313,949 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Griffon by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,713,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,912,000 after purchasing an additional 405,574 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Griffon by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,588,000 after purchasing an additional 31,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Griffon by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 715,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 385,002 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Company Profile (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics. The Consumer and Professional Products segment operates through AMES.

