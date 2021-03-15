Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives $170.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 201,861 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.76, for a total value of $32,653,035.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,380,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,109,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $347,628.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,333 shares in the company, valued at $947,643.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 973,209 shares of company stock worth $155,499,935. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $142.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.85 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

