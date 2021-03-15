H2o Am LLP Has $197,000 Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

H2o Am LLP lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. H2o Am LLP’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,308,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,660,000 after buying an additional 2,552,378 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $70,818,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,762,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,447,000 after buying an additional 338,113 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,288,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,998,000 after buying an additional 44,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,192,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,198,000 after buying an additional 907,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.54. 813,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,944,186. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on M shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

