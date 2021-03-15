H2o Am LLP Invests $563,000 in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

H2o Am LLP acquired a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000. Teladoc Health makes up 1.4% of H2o Am LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDOC. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.91.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $3.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.53. 40,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,715,623. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.43 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.83. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $155,874.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $521,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,592,229.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,141 shares of company stock valued at $64,075,898. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.