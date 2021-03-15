Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 220,100 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the February 11th total of 344,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of HAIIF stock remained flat at $$3.55 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19. Haitian International has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $3.55.

About Haitian International

Haitian International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, processes, manufactures, distributes, and sells plastic injection molding machines. The company offers injection molding machines. It is also involved in the trading of machinery and related accessories; sale of software of plastic injection molding machines; and provision of logistic services.

