Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Gentex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Gentex by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNTX stock opened at $37.02 on Monday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $112,045.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,233.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. Insiders sold a total of 36,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

