Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $49.19 on Monday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

