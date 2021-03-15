Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 2,689 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $746,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,101,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Zillow Group stock opened at $156.83 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $212.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

