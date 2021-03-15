Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 31,790 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 422.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,790 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPX. Loop Capital lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,170.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Insiders have sold 192,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,731,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPX opened at $37.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.50. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $38.15.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

