Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,800 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,558,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,176,000 after buying an additional 39,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,084,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,635,000 after buying an additional 75,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $73.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $81.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.85.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 5,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $399,744.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $84,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,487 shares in the company, valued at $17,188,999.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,734,631 shares of company stock valued at $351,263,976. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

