Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 36.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $30,667.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,300.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,305 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,872. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HBI opened at $20.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.05.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.