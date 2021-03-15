Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €171.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €171.00 ($201.18) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HNR1. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €169.00 ($198.82) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €187.00 ($220.00) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €129.20 ($152.00) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €152.37 ($179.26).

HNR1 stock opened at €152.60 ($179.53) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($136.91). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €139.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of €136.62.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

