Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €170.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HNR1. Credit Suisse Group set a €169.00 ($198.82) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays set a €129.20 ($152.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €171.00 ($201.18) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €153.09 ($180.10).

FRA HNR1 opened at €152.60 ($179.53) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €139.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is €136.62. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($136.91).

About Hannover Rück

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

