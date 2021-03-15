HAPI (HAPI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.80 Million

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 15th. One HAPI coin can now be purchased for approximately $99.00 or 0.00176963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HAPI has a market capitalization of $7.80 million and $929,460.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HAPI has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HAPI alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.54 or 0.00453201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00061466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00051123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00095525 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00068766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.67 or 0.00571393 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About HAPI

HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one.

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HAPI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HAPI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.