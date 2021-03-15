Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) PT Raised to C$40.00 at National Bankshares

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at National Bankshares to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$35.00 to C$36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hardwoods Distribution presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.70.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Shares of HDI traded down C$0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$31.30. The company had a trading volume of 26,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.63. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of C$7.40 and a 52 week high of C$32.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$661.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.