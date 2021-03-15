Harvest Finance Price Tops $201.49 (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 15th. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $101.62 million and $2.06 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $201.49 or 0.00357641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009076 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000063 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 527,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 504,372 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

