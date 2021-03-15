HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price target on HCI Group from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NYSE:HCI opened at $75.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.89. HCI Group has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $605.04 million, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. HCI Group had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 10.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCI Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in HCI Group by 639.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 48,185 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in HCI Group during the third quarter worth $2,345,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in HCI Group by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 41,985 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in HCI Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 220,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 32,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HCI Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,310 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

