Head-To-Head Comparison: The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) versus Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) and The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Community Trust Bancorp and The Bank of Nova Scotia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Trust Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 The Bank of Nova Scotia 2 0 8 0 2.60

Community Trust Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.12%. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus target price of $73.37, indicating a potential upside of 15.34%. Given The Bank of Nova Scotia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than Community Trust Bancorp.

Dividends

Community Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. The Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $2.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Community Trust Bancorp pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 70.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and The Bank of Nova Scotia has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and The Bank of Nova Scotia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Trust Bancorp 25.76% 9.53% 1.27% The Bank of Nova Scotia 15.57% 10.47% 0.59%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.7% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of The Bank of Nova Scotia shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and The Bank of Nova Scotia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Trust Bancorp $235.58 million 3.57 $64.54 million $3.64 12.96 The Bank of Nova Scotia $32.52 billion 2.37 $5.04 billion $3.99 15.94

The Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than Community Trust Bancorp. Community Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Bank of Nova Scotia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Bank of Nova Scotia beats Community Trust Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts. It also offers loan products, such as commercial and residential real estate loans; commercial, construction and development, mortgage, and personal loans, as well as consumer, and secured and unsecured loans; and lease-financing, lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans, as well as other specialized loans, including asset-based financing. In addition, the company provides cash management, safe deposit boxes rental, and funds transfer services; issues letters of credit; and acts as a trustee of personal trusts, executor of estates, trustee for employee benefit trusts, and paying agent for bond and stock issues, as well as an investment agent and depositor for securities. Further, it offers full service securities brokerage, and trust and wealth management services; debit cards; annuity and life insurance products; and repurchase agreements, as well as mobile, telephone, and Internet banking services. The company operates 79 banking locations in eastern, northeastern, central, south central Kentucky, southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee; 4 trust offices in Kentucky; and 1 trust office in Tennessee. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and insurance to individuals; and business banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to small businesses and commercial customers, including automotive financing solutions to dealers and their customers. It also provides wealth management advice and solutions, including online brokerage, mobile investment, full-service brokerage, trust, private banking, and private investment counsel services; and retail mutual funds, exchange traded funds, liquid alternative funds, and institutional funds. In addition, the company offers international banking services for retail, corporate, and commercial customers; and lending and transaction, investment banking advisory, and capital markets access services to corporate customers. Further, it provides Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company operates a network of 952 branches and approximately 3,540 automated banking machines in Canada; and approximately 1,400 branches, 5,200 ATMs, and 22 contact centers internationally. The Bank of Nova Scotia was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

