Head to Head Comparison: Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) versus HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) and HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HSBC has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Umpqua and HSBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Umpqua 16.53% 7.80% 0.81% HSBC -4.18% 2.95% 0.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.3% of Umpqua shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of HSBC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Umpqua shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Umpqua and HSBC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Umpqua $1.47 billion 2.80 $354.10 million $1.60 11.69 HSBC $56.10 billion 2.16 $6.06 billion $3.90 7.63

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than Umpqua. HSBC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Umpqua, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Umpqua and HSBC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Umpqua 1 2 4 0 2.43 HSBC 7 9 2 0 1.72

Umpqua presently has a consensus target price of $13.64, suggesting a potential downside of 27.04%. Given Umpqua’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Umpqua is more favorable than HSBC.

Dividends

Umpqua pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. HSBC pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Umpqua pays out 52.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HSBC pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Umpqua has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and HSBC has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Umpqua beats HSBC on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loans for corporate and commercial customers, such as accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family and equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade, real estate construction loans, permanent financing products, and small business administration program financing, as well as capital markets and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers loan products for small businesses; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. Further, it provides financial planning, trust, and investment services; treasury and cash management services; retail brokerage and investment advisory services; digital, mobile, telephone, text, and online banking services; and e-commerce services. The company serves middle market corporate, commercial, and business banking customers; individual investors; and high net worth individuals. As of December 31, 2019, it conducted commercial and retail banking activities at 274 locations in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions. The Commercial Banking segment provides credit and lending, treasury management, payment, cash management, commercial insurance, and investment services, as well as commercial cards, and international trade and receivables finance services; and foreign exchange products, and capital raising and advisory services to small and medium sized enterprises, mid-market enterprises, and corporates. The Global Banking and Markets segment is involved in the provision of financing, advisory, and transaction services, including credit, rates, foreign exchange, equities, money markets, and securities services, as well as principal investment activities to government, corporate and institutional clients, and private investors. The Global Private Banking segment provides a range of services to high net worth individuals and families with complex and international needs. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.