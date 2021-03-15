Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $137.61 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 350.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $137,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,570,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 266.3% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $329.03 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $182.10 and a 52 week high of $329.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.24.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.